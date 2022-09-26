Where to find sandbags near you

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here is a list of the locations currently open:

Tallahassee

-Messer Park South, 2830 Jackson Bluff Road

-Jack McLean Park, 700 Paul Russell Road

-Springsax Park, 1000 Springsax Road

-Northwood Centre, 1940 N. Monroe Street

Limit 25 bags per household. Bring a shovel.

Leon County

-Leon County’s Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road

-Apalachee Regional Park (Solid Waste Management Facility), 7550 Apalachee Parkway

-Fred George Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW

-Intersection of Oak Ridge Road at Ranchero Road

Limit of 15 bags per household.

Franklin County

-Apalachicola – The Old State Yard on Bluff Road

-Eastpoint – Vrooman Park – 26 6th Street

-Carrabelle – Old County Annex – 1647 Hwy 98 East

Sites are open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Limit of 10 bags per household.

Gadsden County

-Post Plant Pit off Post Plant Road

-Clark Pit off Edwin Clark Road

-Rosedale Community Park- Chattahoochee

-Sawdust Community Park-Greensboro

-Drake Acres Community Park- Lake Talquin

-Eugene Lamb Community Park- Havana

-Robertsville Community Park- Robertsville

Sites are open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Limit of 15 bags per household. Citizens need to bring their own shovels.

Lafayette County

-Behind Mayo Community Center, 138 SW Community Circle

Limit of 25 bags per household

Jefferson County

-57 Martin Road, Monticello

-Old post Office, Waukeenah Highway, Wacissa

Wakulla County

-Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, 15 Oak Street, Crawfordville

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.