Where to find sandbags near you
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here is a list of the locations currently open:
Tallahassee
-Messer Park South, 2830 Jackson Bluff Road
-Jack McLean Park, 700 Paul Russell Road
-Springsax Park, 1000 Springsax Road
-Northwood Centre, 1940 N. Monroe Street
Limit 25 bags per household. Bring a shovel.
Leon County
-Leon County’s Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road
-Apalachee Regional Park (Solid Waste Management Facility), 7550 Apalachee Parkway
-Fred George Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW
-Intersection of Oak Ridge Road at Ranchero Road
Limit of 15 bags per household.
Franklin County
-Apalachicola – The Old State Yard on Bluff Road
-Eastpoint – Vrooman Park – 26 6th Street
-Carrabelle – Old County Annex – 1647 Hwy 98 East
Sites are open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Limit of 10 bags per household.
Gadsden County
-Post Plant Pit off Post Plant Road
-Clark Pit off Edwin Clark Road
-Rosedale Community Park- Chattahoochee
-Sawdust Community Park-Greensboro
-Drake Acres Community Park- Lake Talquin
-Eugene Lamb Community Park- Havana
-Robertsville Community Park- Robertsville
Sites are open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Limit of 15 bags per household. Citizens need to bring their own shovels.
Lafayette County
-Behind Mayo Community Center, 138 SW Community Circle
Limit of 25 bags per household
Jefferson County
-57 Martin Road, Monticello
-Old post Office, Waukeenah Highway, Wacissa
Wakulla County
-Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, 15 Oak Street, Crawfordville
