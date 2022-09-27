Electric linemen brace for Hurricane Ian

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local linemen are gearing up for the risk posed by Hurricane Ian to the Big Bend.

Utility companies and crews across Florida share their preparation as the state braces for rain and wind and likely power outages.

Officials at Talquin Electric off Thomasville Road say they spend all of the hurricane season preparing for the possibility of weather events like this. Much of that preparation includes detailed responsibilities plans for each of the company’s nearly 200 employees.

Communications manager Samantha Jessee says they’re keeping a close eye on the storm and communicating with surrounding electric companies. That way, when a storm hits, they know how to tackle power outages here in Tallahassee or they can adequately provide neighboring communities with assistance.

“When a storm approaches, during the storm and post-storm everybody has a job and role and assignment. We are currently in coordination, working in coordination with our statewide association FECA as well as our GNT Seminole electric,” said Jessee.

The community can also help out in case of power outages by reporting them directly to Talquin when it happens.

Jessee says that can be done a few different ways. One of those options includes Talquin Electric’s website, through the mobile app or even by text.

