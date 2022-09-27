Franklin County Sheriff’s Office bracing for possible impacts from Hurricane Ian

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said the county is preparing for the worst and hoping for the best as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.

Smith said the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is preparing personnel and vehicles for evacuations just in case the weather got worse and the track of Ian moves West.

The FCSO Sheriff said he doesn’t anticipate the county will evacuate, but they are watching the storm closely as their bridges shut down at 40 miles per hour sustained winds.

The Emergency Operations Center is giving out sandbags today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old State Yard on Bluff Road in Apalachicola, the Vrooman Park in Eastpoint, and the Old County Annex in Carrabelle.

There is a limit of 10 sandbags per household.

Re-Entry tags will be issued today at the Carabelle Courthouse Annex today from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information on the steps Franklin County is taking to prepare for Ian, visit the Franklin County Emergency Management website.

