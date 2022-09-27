Leon County Schools staying open Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools will be open Wednesday, school officials announced.

Administrators say after consulting with emergency management, school campuses will not be opening as shelters on Wednesday, allowing schools to remain open.

The district says it will update the situation Wednesday afternoon if there are changes to school operations Thursday.

The anticipated impact of Hurricane Ian has disrupted schools and universities in many parts of Florida.

According to the governor’s office, as of 11 a.m. Tuesday there are closures in 53 school districts, 19 Florida College System institutions and 9 State Universities.

That includes Florida State University and Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, along with FAMU DRS, Hamilton County, Lafayette County, Suwannee County and Taylor County schools in the Big Bend.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.