LIVE: The latest advisory for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of the 8:00 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian has maximum sustained winds of 125 mph and is moving towards the north at 12 mph.

A tropical storm watch is currently in effect for the coastal waters of the Big Bend. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours.

With respect to the current forecast track, our area can expect periods of possibly heavy rainfall and gusty winds later this week. Since Ian is forecast to track to our east, impacts will be felt a bit more for our eastern counties rather than our western counties. Impacts can become greater if the storm shifts a bit further to the west of its current forecast track over the next 48 hours. Dry air and wind shear are forecast to weaken the system significantly by Friday. This also lightens the potential impacts for our area.

In regards to storm surge, the coastline stretching from the Indian Pass to the Aucilla River is forecast between 1-3 ft. The coastline stretching from the Aucilla River to the Suwannee River is forecast between 2-4 ft. These levels are still subject to change depending on the exact track of the Ian.

As of 4:30 a.m., The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Ian has made landfall in western Cuba as a category three hurricane with winds of 125 mph. This windspeed officially classifies Ian as a major hurricane. This occurs when a tropical system reaches category three or higher.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of the 2:30 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian was upgraded to a category three storm with winds of 115 mph.

Landfall is expected in western Cuba at any time.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Ian continued to show signs of slow strengthening as it moved over some of the warmest water in the Caribbean Sea and neared Cuba Monday afternoon.

Ian was centered 155 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba according to the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds increased to 100 mph with a minimum central pressure of 972 millibars.

The National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm watches from Suwannee River to Indian Pass. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area within 48 hours.

It’s forecast to enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and slow down through the rest of the week. The hurricane is projected to be a Category 4 storm when it arrives in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, based on the official forecast. The cone of uncertainty has shifted slightly east based on guidance model trends, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. discussion. Despite the shift, the Big Bend and South Georgia remain the cone of uncertainty.

By time Ian reaches the latitude of Tampa Bay, it will enter a less favorable environment and decrease in wind intensity. High wind shear will likely begin to tear the storm apart while dry air will intrude the storm from the west and eventually wrap around the east. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast has the hurricane decreasing to a Category 3 by early Thursday morning then a Category 1 by the afternoon. Regardless of the wind strength decrease, heavy rain and storm surge will drag on for an extended period of time for West Central Florida.

As Ian is expected to move north during the week, it will enter a less favorable environment for sustaining itself. Factors include increased wind shear, dry air intrusion, and upwelling from storm being anticipated to sit over the eastern Gulf for a longer period of time. (Charles Roop / WCTV First Alert Weather)

The still uncertain specific track along with a storm that’s expected to lose wind strength by time it reaches near the Big Bend does make forecasting specific details harder. What the First Alert Weather Team can say is that heavy rain will be likely in locations near I-75. The Weather Prediction Center has the eastern portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia under a slight threat of excessive rainfall on Wednesday.

WPC issues Day 3 Moderate Risk Excessive Rainfall Outlook at Sep 26, 19:33z for TAE https://t.co/bdS6OaCzcL pic.twitter.com/USQgi29w7j — IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) September 26, 2022

Given that a strong low (hurricane) and a strong area high pressure will be centered over the Great Lakes, the setup will already allow for breezy conditions starting Wednesday with wind speeds of at least 20 mph with potentially higher gusts. How much higher the wind speeds get beyond that will depend on the position and strength of Ian as it moves north.

Storm surge along the Big Bend coast is largely to be determined. A shift to the west in track would mean a south-to-north fetch of wind that would pile water along the coast, which makes storm surge prediction dependent on the track. As of this update, there is a potential of 2 to 4 feet of storm surge along the Taylor County coastline, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Overall, there is a risk of downed trees and power outages across the viewing area - especially the farther east one travels. If Ian were to move more westward, the impacts could be greater.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and is moving towards the northwest at 13mph.

Ian continued to show signs of strengthening as of 11 a.m. Monday. Sustained winds increased, and the minimum central pressure decreased. The forecast cone remains generally the same, encompassing a possible landfall from anywhere between southwest Florida northward through the panhandle.

As a reminder, impacts can be felt well outside of the forecast cone. Listen closely to local officials and emergency managers for the latest updates on evacuations.

Ian gained enough strength to become a hurricane as of 5 a.m. Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Maximum sustained winds were at 75 mph according to the 8 a.m. intermediate advisory. The minimum central pressure was at 981 millibars.

Ian went through intensification Sunday night with the central pressure dropping by almost 20 millibars compared to earlier Sunday as well as an increase in thunderstorm development near the storm’s center of circulation.

The cone of uncertainty shifted slightly east since earlier advisories. But the early Monday morning ensemble model runs, the European and American GFS models, showed nearly identical scenarios with the European shifting west.

The next full advisory will be released at 11 a.m.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of the 5pm update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Ian has sustained winds of 45mph and is moving towards the WNW in the Caribbean Sea at 12mph.

Sustained winds slightly weakened since the last advisory. None the less, Ian is still forecast to become a major hurricane as it enters the Gulf of Mexico. Ian is forecast to slightly weaken as it enters the N Gulf of Mexico due to unfavorable conditions for development.

The cone of uncertainty ranged from SW Florida through western portions of the Panhandle as of the 5pm advisory Sunday afternoon. Guidance models continue to differ on the path of the storm, which still leaves uncertainty with the impacts for specific areas. Those in Florida and Georgia within and near the forecast cone should begin making preperations. Know your zones, and listen to local officials and emergency managers in reference to possible evacuations.

As it threatens the eastern Gulf Coast, Tropical Storm Ian struggled to gain thunderstorms around its center of circulation Sunday morning.

The tropical storm’s center was located 570 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba according to the 11 a.m. Sunday advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It was moving nearly west-northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

There was little change in strength since it was named a tropical storm Saturday morning. Satellite imagery continued to reflect a lack of thunderstorm activity near the storm’s center, but a northwest to southeast line of deep convection was developing north and east of the center as of mid-morning Sunday (appeared similar to what was seen with Hurricane Matthew in 2016). A meteorologist hinted on social media that the possible reason for such lack of convection is due to surface convergence not being colocated with the storm’s center.

Hurricane Hunters were inspecting the tropical storm Sunday morning with the last two fixes finding a higher minimum central pressure with surface wind speeds around tropical-storm-force. Regardless, the National Hurricane Center maintained the 1001-millibar central pressure for the 11 a.m. update. They also found that the low- and mid-level centers of Ian were finally starting to converge, according to the 11 a.m. discussion. The merging of the centers at different heights show that it is becoming organized after dealing with wind shear days earlier.

Specific impacts are to be determined as the computer guidance models continued to differ with landfall locations. The Euro (ECMWF) continued its right-hand-turn expectation into West Central Florida. The American GFS maintained a more northward motion that would aim Ian for the Panhandle and Big Bend of Florida. The difference was similar in the model’s ensemble members. The forecast cone shifted very little since the 5 a.m. update. If it were to make landfall along Florida’s northern Gulf Coast, the timing would be later Thursday into early Friday based on the official forecast.

Higher rain chances for the Big Bend and South Georgia were added to the First Alert forecast starting Wednesday, but details on how much rain, wind, storm surge or other hazards are to be determined. This storm will continue to be closely monitored.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of the 8pm update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Ian has sustained winds of 45mph and is moving towards the W in the Caribbean Sea at 14mph.

The cone of uncertainty ranged from SW Florida to Pensacola as of the 8pm advisory Saturday evening. Guidance models continue to differ on the path of the storm, which still leaves uncertainty with the impacts for specific areas. Those in Florida and Georgia need to continue to closely monitor the progress of Ian.

Tropical Storm Nine was upgraded to Tropical Storm Ian early Saturday morning.

Based on satellite imagery, the National Hurricane Center said it had increased in strength with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The 11 a.m. advisory kept the maximum sustained winds at 45 mph.

Hurricane Hunters found Saturday morning that Ian’s circulation was not stacked, according to their 11 a.m. discussion. The non-stacked nature of the center of circulation indicated that the storm still struggled with the impacts from earlier wind shear. But wind shear is anticipated to decrease as the storm is projected to enter an area of high ocean heat content.

The cone of uncertainty ranged from west of Panama City southeast to the Florida Everglades based on the 11 a.m. Saturday advisory. The cone also shifted west compared to earlier advisories. Guidance models continue to differ on the path of the storm, which still leaves uncertainty with the impacts for specific areas. Those in Florida and Georgia need to continue to monitor the progress of Ian.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of the 11am update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression 9 has sustained winds of 35mph and is moving towards the WNW in the Caribbean Sea at 14mph.

Here is the latest forecast cone:

The latest update on TD 9 (WCTV)

Take this track with a grain of salt. This is a forecast track of a system that is not yet well developed.

Tropical Depression 9 is still facing a northeast wind shear, preventing any significant development or strengthening. As it continues to track towards the west into the western Caribbean, conditions become much more favorable for development.

The tropical models for TD9 up until Sunday morning. (WCTV)

We will have a much better picture on the path for TD 9 once it enters this region of the Caribbean over the next 2 days. A landfall in South/Central Florida would come around the middle of the work week, whereas a landfall further north in the Gulf would be a day or two later.

What YOU need to know: This is not the time to panic. This is the time to plan. Have a plan in place for IF and WHEN we can be certain on the track. We’ll keep you updated around the clock with the latest information.

