Marinas at St. Marks preparing for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local marinas at St. Marks are preparing for the storm.

Staff members at Shell Island Fish Camp spent about 12 hours getting everything ready.

They’ve moved their boats out of the water and up onto racks so they’re high enough to not get swept away in the storm.

Inside the fish camp store, you’ll see a lot of empty shelves.

Staff cleared some supplies out in anticipation of flooding.

The owner, Jeff Horne, says he was initially much more worried about the impact the storm would have on the Wakulla area, but he said this morning’s forecast made him take a sigh of relief.

He says for native Floridians, hurricanes are something you always have to be prepared for.

“We’re fifth-generation Floridians and have always lived on the coast,” Horne said. “It’s just a part of life. It brings you some nervousness, but it’s the price you pay.”

Works say it was a similar story at Shields Marina -- a lot of prep work was done yesterday to move boats to higher ground.

