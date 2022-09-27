Marinas at St. Marks preparing for Hurricane Ian

They’ve moved their boats out of the water and up onto racks so they’re high enough to not get swept away in the storm.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local marinas at St. Marks are preparing for the storm.

Staff members at Shell Island Fish Camp spent about 12 hours getting everything ready.

They’ve moved their boats out of the water and up onto racks so they’re high enough to not get swept away in the storm.

Inside the fish camp store, you’ll see a lot of empty shelves.

Staff cleared some supplies out in anticipation of flooding.

The owner, Jeff Horne, says he was initially much more worried about the impact the storm would have on the Wakulla area, but he said this morning’s forecast made him take a sigh of relief.

He says for native Floridians, hurricanes are something you always have to be prepared for.

“We’re fifth-generation Floridians and have always lived on the coast,” Horne said. “It’s just a part of life. It brings you some nervousness, but it’s the price you pay.”

Works say it was a similar story at Shields Marina -- a lot of prep work was done yesterday to move boats to higher ground.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian Advisory - 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27
LIVE: The latest advisory for Hurricane Ian
Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24...
Leon County declares state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, urges citizens to ‘stay ready and stay informed’
Florida State University is discouraging students from taking part in a decades-long campus...
FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian, Homecoming postponed
Hurricane Ian track as of 5 am 9/26/22
Rob’s Tropical Thoughts: 9/26/22
Thomas County deputies looking for family member, after a fight between roommates ends in...
Argument between roommates ends with shots fired

Latest News

Tallahassee advises travel plans to be delayed
TLH airport officials ready with hurricane plan in wake of Ian
Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead...
Former WCTV meteorologist among the millions evacuating Florida gulf coast
Marinas at St. Marks preparing for Hurricane Ian
Marinas at St. Marks preparing for Hurricane Ian
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on Hurricane Ian as well as the nicer forecast...
MIke’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Sept. 27