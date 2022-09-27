Survey: 71% of workers say pay isn’t keeping up with inflation

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest...
The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest that level has been in five years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many Americans are worried about staying afloat financially.

According to a survey from Bank of America, 71% of workers in the United States say their salaries and wages can’t keep pace with the rising cost of living.

That’s up from the 58% who said the same in February.

The findings are from data taken in July and are based on Americans who have 401K plans.

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest that level has been in five years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest advisory for Hurricane Ian from the National Hurricane Center.
LIVE: The latest advisory for Hurricane Ian
Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24...
Leon County declares state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, urges citizens to ‘stay ready and stay informed’
Hurricane Ian track as of 5 am 9/26/22
Rob’s Tropical Thoughts: 9/26/22
Florida State University is discouraging students from taking part in a decades-long campus...
FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian, Homecoming postponed
A 21-year-old Perry man died Sunday following a motorcycle accident on Beach Road.
Motorcycle rider dies in Taylor County crash Sunday afternoon

Latest News

The baby’s mother, 25-year-old Malea Alexis Wilson, was arrested Friday.
Mom charged in toddler’s fentanyl overdose death, police say
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol,...
Democrats unveil spending bill to finance gov’t, aid Ukraine
File image
Taylor County issues voluntary evacuation notice
A graphic shows the location of Nord Stream pipeline 1.
Explosions detected near leaks in Russian gas pipelines under Baltic Sea
The Danish Defense Command has released video of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream in...
Video appears to show gas leak in Baltic Sea (no sound)