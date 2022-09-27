Taylor County issues voluntary evacuation notice

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood prone, and low-lying areas of Taylor County. The notice takes effect Tuesday at 1:00 pm.

“Please use this time to make preparations for the storm. If you decide to not evacuate, please be aware that all emergency services are suspended during periods of sustained winds in excess of 35 mph,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

All residents are requested to secure yard items that may become projectiles in strong force winds.

A shelter will open Wednesday morning at 8 at Taylor County Elementary School, located at 1600 East Green Street in Perry.

The shelter will be pet friendly. Pet owners are asked to bring a crate for their pet and proof of vaccination.

