Walt Disney World announces some closures as Hurricane Ian heads to Florida

(WCTV) - All Walt Disney World theme parks and water parks will close temporarily Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29, according to WKMG.

Disney Springs will also close Wednesday, Sept. 28. Disney has told cast members that they expect Disney Springs will also close Thursday, but they will provide updates as they continue to track the storm.

Disney said all reopening timelines are tentative and subject to safety conditions.

Click here for more information on Walt Disney World’s Hurricane Policy. Click here for weather-related updates.

