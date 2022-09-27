Walt Disney World announces some closures as Hurricane Ian heads to Florida

(John Raoux | AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCTV) - All Walt Disney World theme parks and water parks will close temporarily Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29, according to WKMG.

Disney Springs will also close Wednesday, Sept. 28. Disney has told cast members that they expect Disney Springs will also close Thursday, but they will provide updates as they continue to track the storm.

Disney said all reopening timelines are tentative and subject to safety conditions.

Click here for more information on Walt Disney World’s Hurricane Policy. Click here for weather-related updates.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Irma Advisory - 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27
LIVE: The latest advisory for Hurricane Ian
Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24...
Leon County declares state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, urges citizens to ‘stay ready and stay informed’
Florida State University is discouraging students from taking part in a decades-long campus...
FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian, Homecoming postponed
Hurricane Ian track as of 5 am 9/26/22
Rob’s Tropical Thoughts: 9/26/22
Thomas County deputies looking for family member, after a fight between roommates ends in...
Argument between roommates ends with shots fired

Latest News

Leon County Schools no longer being punished for imposing a mask mandate during the pandemic.
Leon County Schools staying open Wednesday
Hurricane Irma Advisory - 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27
LIVE: The latest advisory for Hurricane Ian
Local linemen are gearing up for the risk posed by Hurricane Ian to the Big Bend.
Electric linemen brace for Hurricane Ian
This GOES-East GeCcolor satellite image taken at 9:56 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, and...
More evacuations ordered as Hurricane Ian churns toward Florida’s Gulf Coast