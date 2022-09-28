17-year-old rides school bus after getting shot in Valdosta

Wanted for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old in Valdosta.
Wanted for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old in Valdosta.(VPD)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police have identified and are looking for a 17-year-old in connection to a Monday morning shooting.

VPD said they responded to a shooting around 7:26 a.m. at the 1400 block of Weaver Street.

While officers were on the way to the scene, they received an update that the victim had gotten onto a school bus after being shot.

According to VPD, the bus driver was trying to drive the victim to the hospital when officers stopped the bus on Lakeford Drive.

There, officers found the victim with a gun wound to his torso. He was later taken to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services.

Upon investigation, the suspect was identified as 17-year-old Joshun Wilkins. He has not been arrested and police are asking for the public’s help for assistance locating him.

Upon investigation, VPD identified the gunman as 17-year-old Joshun Wilkins. He has not been arrested and police are asking for your help in finding him.

WCTV is identifying Wilkins due to the nature of the charges and VPD asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian Advisory - 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27
Hurricane Ian nearing the western Florida Panhandle coast
Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24...
Leon County declares state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, urges citizens to ‘stay ready and stay informed’
Florida State University is discouraging students from taking part in a decades-long campus...
FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian, Homecoming postponed
Hurricane Ian track as of 5 am 9/26/22
Rob’s Tropical Thoughts: 9/26/22
Thomas County deputies looking for family member, after a fight between roommates ends in...
Argument between roommates ends with shots fired

Latest News

Hurricane Ian Advisory - 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27
Hurricane Ian nearing the western Florida Panhandle coast
Local business opens its doors to the community ahead of Hurricane Ian.
Local business offers free water to the community as Hurricane Ian comes close
Second Harvest of the Big Bend was among many local organizations preparing resources ahead of...
Second Harvest prepares thousands of hurricane relief
Marinas at St. Marks preparing for Hurricane Ian
Marinas at St. Marks preparing for Hurricane Ian