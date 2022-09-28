17-year-old rides school bus after getting shot in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police have identified and are looking for a 17-year-old in connection to a Monday morning shooting.

VPD said they responded to a shooting around 7:26 a.m. at the 1400 block of Weaver Street.

While officers were on the way to the scene, they received an update that the victim had gotten onto a school bus after being shot.

According to VPD, the bus driver was trying to drive the victim to the hospital when officers stopped the bus on Lakeford Drive.

There, officers found the victim with a gun wound to his torso. He was later taken to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services.

Upon investigation, the suspect was identified as 17-year-old Joshun Wilkins. He has not been arrested and police are asking for the public’s help for assistance locating him.

WCTV is identifying Wilkins due to the nature of the charges and VPD asking for the public’s help in finding him.

