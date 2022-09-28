FDA proposes updates to ‘healthy’ claim on food packages

FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018. The FDA says this new “healthy” claim would consider all of the...
FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018. The FDA says this new “healthy” claim would consider all of the nutrients in foods.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Foods labeled “healthy” at the grocery store might not actually be what they seem.

There are new standards in the works that foods have to meet before the label can get stamped on packages.

The label “healthy” is a regulated claim that was first defined in 1994. The Food and Drug Administration says things have changed since then and the standards of how food is labeled need to change too.

For example, there are some cereals that have a lot of added sugar but still meet the definition of the “healthy” claim. But salmon, which is high in beneficial polyunsaturated fat, does not.

The FDA says this new “healthy” claim would consider all of the nutrients in foods.

The changes come on the same day the White House released a new national strategy to end hunger and improve nutrition and physical activity.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center for Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian moves inland after making landfall in southwest Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24...
Leon County declares state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, urges citizens to ‘stay ready and stay informed’
Wanted for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old in Valdosta.
17-year-old rides school bus after getting shot in Valdosta
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola breaks down the details on Hurricane Ian and its impacts closer to...
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Sept. 27
Leon County Schools no longer being punished for imposing a mask mandate during the pandemic.
Leon County Schools staying open Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - Actor Lisa Banes poses for photos in Park City, Utah, Jan. 26, 2015. The man charged...
Guilty plea in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm
FILE - Members of the FBI Evidence Response Team Unit investigate in downtown Highland Park,...
Smith & Wesson sued over link to July 4 parade mass shooting
The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center for Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian moves inland after making landfall in southwest Florida
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say