Leon County schools to remain open this week

(Mike Rogers - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools have announced they will remain open for the remainder of the week, according to a Facebook post.

“The 72-hour weather forecast for Leon County does not include any tropical storm force winds in our area with only the possibility for isolated wind gusts between 20-35 mph on both Thursday and Friday. They have also reduced the amount of anticipated rain, as a result of Hurricane Ian, down to less than 1 inch,” the school said via Facebook.

“As a result of this information, we have made the decision to keep our schools open for the remainder of the week for all in-class and after-school activities.”

