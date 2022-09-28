Local business offers free water to the community as Hurricane Ian comes close

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local businesses extending their resources in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s arrival include Proof Brewing company, who announced it’ll offer free water to those who need it.

With a barrel holding nearly 2-thousand gallons of filtered water, Proof Brewing company says take what you need to weather the storm. The distillery has smaller bottles and caps but asks that if you need larger containers filled, you bring them with you.

Founder of Proof, Byron Burroughs, says the community has shown so much support for the company, and now in return, he wants to make sure they’re doing the same.

“For these upcoming storms, I know water is always something that is a big consideration for people locally. We have plenty of the best and cleanest water in town so we figured it’s our part to offer it up to anybody that needs it,” Burroughs, said.

Proof Brewing will be offering water Wednesday from 10 a.m to 6 p.m.

