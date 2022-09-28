Local storm shelters

Hurricane Shelters
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:22 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Below is a running list of storm shelters, their locations and other related information.

SUWANNEE COUNTY:

  • General Population (pet-friendly): Suwannee Pineview Elementary School (1748 S. Ohio Avenue, Live Oak, FL 32064). OPENS THURSDAY.
  • General Population: Branford Elementary School (26801 SR 247, Branford, FL 32008). OPENS THURSDAY.
  • Special Needs Shelter: Suwannee Springcrest Elementary School (1419 SW Walker Ave, Live Oak, FL 32064). OPENS THURSDAY.

Officials ask that if you plan to shelter in one of these locations to please bring snacks, water, blankets, pillows, and any medications or comfort items you might need.

TAYLOR COUNTY:

  • General Population (pet-friendly): Taylor County Elementary School (1600 E Green St, Perry, FL 32347) OPENS WEDNESDAY AT 8 A.M.

WCTV will continue to update this list as we continue to learn about more locations. If you are a county official and want your shelter added to this list, please email news@wctv.tv or call our newsroom at 850-893-6666.

