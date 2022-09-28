Lowndes County, Valdosta City Schools will close Thursday and Friday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Lowndes County School district will close all schools and the system offices Thursday and Friday due to the threat of inclement weather, administrators announced.

Valdosta City Schools will also be closed those days. VCS was already scheduled to be closed Friday and Monday for fall break.

Lowndes and Valdosta join several other school districts in South Georgia and North Florida that will also be closed due to Hurricane Ian.

In South Georgia, Brooks County Schools will also be closed Thursday and Friday.

In North Florida, Franklin County, Hamilton County, Lafayette County Suwannee County and Taylor County schools are closing due to the storm.

Florida State University and Florida A&M University are also closed for the rest of the week due to the hurricane.

As of Tuesday there were closures in 53 school districts, 19 Florida College System institutions and 9 State Universities.

