Police: Woman arrested after kitten found with ‘gaping slices to the neck’

Middletown police say Virginia Stamper is facing drug and animal abuse charges after they found...
Middletown police say Virginia Stamper is facing drug and animal abuse charges after they found an injured kitten.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio woman has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly slicing the neck of her niece’s kitten.

The Middletown Police Department said an arriving officer at the scene found an injured kitten alive but seriously injured with “gaping slices to the neck” before taking Virginia Stamper into custody.

WXIX reports Stamper is facing a charge of cruelty to a companion animal. She was booked into the Middletown Jail.

Middletown police said while they were booking Stamper, a corrections officer found a baggie of meth in her purse. Therefore, the woman is also facing a drug charge in the incident.

Authorities said the situation remains under investigation, including what happened leading up to the attack on the kitten and its current condition.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center for Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24...
Leon County declares state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, urges citizens to ‘stay ready and stay informed’
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola breaks down the details on Hurricane Ian and its impacts closer to...
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Sept. 27
Leon County Schools no longer being punished for imposing a mask mandate during the pandemic.
Leon County Schools staying open Wednesday
Wanted for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old in Valdosta.
17-year-old rides school bus after getting shot in Valdosta

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks to people after speaking during an event on health care costs, in the...
Biden to oil industry: Don’t raise prices as hurricane nears
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell giving press an update on Hurricane Ian.
“Search and rescue remains a top priority,” - FEMA
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
FILE - Golfweek is citing sources as saying LIV Golf is nearing an agreement to buy time with...
Report: LIV Golf nearing deal to buy TV time on FS1