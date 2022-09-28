Second Harvest prepares thousands of hurricane relief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Second Harvest of the Big Bend was among many local organizations preparing resources ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Dozens of volunteers from across the community gathered at the food bank to pack storm relief bags and boxes, which will be distributed before and after the storm.

“I see tons of people here volunteering from all walks of life, and it just makes your heart feel good that so many people come out and support this mission,” said District 7 State Representative, Jason Shoaf.

He and several other state reps like Allison Tant and Senate candidate Corey Simon also helped prepare those packages. Shoaf says while hurricanes come as no surprise to Floridians, it’s still important to prepare ahead of a storm.

“Living through Hurricane Michael, I can tell you firsthand that if you do not prepare ahead of time, you really, really are going to wish you did,” Shoaf said.

All of the snack bags will be distributed before the storm to families in the North Florida counties directly served by Second Harvest. After Hurricane Ian, the food boxes will be provided to families most impacted by the storm or they will be sent to other food banks throughout the state in need.

“I represent three counties, Jefferson, Madison and then half of Leon,” said District 9 Representative Tant. “I’m particularly paying attention to where this is going to come in that’s going to impact my area,” she continued.

Tant says while storms are unpredictable preparation should be a no-brainer. She also encourages people in the community to check on their neighbors and reminds everyone not to panic.

