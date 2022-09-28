Taylor County EMA Director advises residents on the voluntary evacuation order and re-entry tags process amid Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County Emergency Management Director, John Louk, joined the Good Morning Show to discuss what steps residents should take who are under voluntary evacuation orders and need re-entry tags.

Louk said Taylor County EMA decided for voluntary evacuations at the coastline early yesterday morning as a precautionary measure.

Louk advised residents to take precautions for tropical storms like winds, such as storing loose outdoor items.

Re-entry tags are available 24-7 at the Taylor County Emergency Operations Center in Perry, Tri-County Electric Office in Steinhatchee, and Taylor Coastal Water and Sewer on Keaton Beach Road.

Watch the interview above or visit the Taylor County Emergency Management website.

