Voluntary evacuation for coastal Franklin County

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WCTV) -A voluntary evacuation has been issued by the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners for portions of the county’s coastline.

These areas include: The Barrier Islands, Alligator Point, Bald Point, Dog Island and St. George Island.

This voluntary evacuation was issued due to impacts from Hurricane Ian, according to the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners.

The WCTV First Alert Weather Team has been tracking Hurricane Ian and its impacts on the Florida Peninsula. According to their latest forecast, the WCTV viewing area is not expected to be directly impacted by the storm. At most, some areas could see periods of heavy rain and gusty winds up to 30 mph in our eastern most counties.

