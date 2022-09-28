Voluntary evacuation for coastal Franklin County

Hurricane Generic
Hurricane Generic(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WCTV) -A voluntary evacuation has been issued by the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners for portions of the county’s coastline.

These areas include: The Barrier Islands, Alligator Point, Bald Point, Dog Island and St. George Island.

This voluntary evacuation was issued due to impacts from Hurricane Ian, according to the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners.

The WCTV First Alert Weather Team has been tracking Hurricane Ian and its impacts on the Florida Peninsula. According to their latest forecast, the WCTV viewing area is not expected to be directly impacted by the storm. At most, some areas could see periods of heavy rain and gusty winds up to 30 mph in our eastern most counties.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center for Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian sets its sights on southwest Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24...
Leon County declares state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, urges citizens to ‘stay ready and stay informed’
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola breaks down the details on Hurricane Ian and its impacts closer to...
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Sept. 27
Leon County Schools no longer being punished for imposing a mask mandate during the pandemic.
Leon County Schools staying open Wednesday
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike Florida as a major hurricane.
Florida Gov: historic storm surge and flooding potential from Ian

Latest News

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center for Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian sets its sights on southwest Florida
Hurricane Shelters
Local storm shelters
Taylor County residents weigh their options as Ian inches closer.
Taylor County residents weigh their options following Voluntary Evacuation Order
Leon County and Second Harvest share their plans to support the community.
Second Harvest and Leon County prepare to serve evacuees