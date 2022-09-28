WCTV Super Six: Power ranking Big Bend and South Georgia football (9/27)

Thomasville Bulldogs football
Thomasville Bulldogs football(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda unveil their picks for the top six high school football teams in Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia. This week we welcome Sneads alongside returners North Florida Christian, Cook, Valdosta, Lincoln, Florida High, Thomas County Central, Brooks County, Colquitt County, Lowndes, Wakulla and St. John Paul II.

