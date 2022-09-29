5 killed in Texas shooting, officials say

The Texas Department of Public Safety said five people were killed in a shooting in the town of...
The Texas Department of Public Safety said five people were killed in a shooting in the town of McGregor.(Gray News, file)
By Julie Hays
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Five people were killed and a suspect is in custody following a shooting Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. local time. A member of the Texas Rangers confirmed the number of people who died but did not release the identities of the victims or suspect.

He said in a brief news conference that there had been an officer-involved shooting and a suspect was in police custody.

The suspected shooter was reportedly shot by McGregor police and taken to the hospital, according to an unnamed official.

A construction worker in the area said he witnessed a wounded person lying on the ground and a man firing rounds at another person moments before police arrived in the neighborhood.

The McGregor school district briefly locked down its schools and canceled classes and events for the day. It also said grief counselors would be available.

The town of about 5,200 is located approximately 18 miles southwest of Waco.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center for Tropical Storm Ian.
Hurricane warning issued for coastal South Carolina
GENERIC — Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Suspect wanted for Valdosta bus stop shooting turns himself in
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Ian
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian storm surge in Florida
People trapped, 2.5 million without power in the wake of Ian

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Biden vows US commitment to Pacific Islands at summit
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
Rising interest rates, high prices have put used cars out of reach for a growing number of car...
CarMax: Used car purchases down as interest rates increase
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arrives on Capitol Hill to meet...
1/6 panel chairman: Ginni Thomas reiterates false election claims