Community frustrated after KKK photo surfaces appearing to be Gadsden County Commissioner Jeffrey Moore

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Commissioner Jeffrey Moore resigned amid a photo surfacing in what appears to be Moore in a KKK uniform.

“What happened here is a slap in the face to Gadsden County,” said Congressman Al Lawson.

Moore was appointed as district two commissioner by Governor Ron Desantis after commissioner Anthony Viegbiesie retired this summer. Moore was sworn in during a board meeting in August.

Community leaders and officials came together at a press conference Wednesday morning, expressing their frustration at Moore’s appointment. They also raised questions about the governor’s vetting process in appointing local officials.

Moore has not publicly commented on the photo. “Just at least acknowledge it,” said Tallahassee NAACP President, Mutaqee Akbar, Esq. “You owe that to the citizens of Gadsden County.”

WCTV reached out to Moore and the office of Governor Desantis but have not received a response. Moore has also withdrawn from the upcoming election.

