Evacuees from Hurricane Ian’s path hunkered down Walmart parking lot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Evacuees from all over South Florida on the run from Hurricane Ian have found themselves right here in the Capital City.

The hurricane made landfall as a category four storm, knocking electricity out for over a million Floridians, and creating a catastrophic storm surge and dangerous winds.

Rows on rows of different RVs are taking shelter in the Walmart safe from Hurricane Ian’s path.

“I had to either choose West Palm Beach or Tallahassee,” said evacuee Devin Plant.

St. Petersburg native, Devin Plant, made a decision last minute to escape what is now a danger zone.

“The last track, I think it was like 2 p.m., I just decided to go North and I’m glad I did,” Plant said.

Plant surrounded by dozens hunkered down in a Tallahassee parking lot.

The Dillman’s coming to the Capital City just Wednesday afternoon from Clermont.

“It was all based on the weather so it looked like we could come this far and everything would be great but of course, everything changes so we’re prepared to head north or west or wherever we need to,” said evacuee Dave Dillman.

The Dillman’s making the most of the situation stopping for a quick snack on the road.

“I got a grilled cheese and some fries,” said evacuee Lyla Dillman.

For the Machac, they found themselves directly in the storm’s path.

“We were in Ft. Myer’s beach and we were supposed to be headed to Key West, Sunshine Keys, on this past Sunday and with the storm coming we didn’t want to go south so we went to Orlando,” said evacuee Staci Machac.

The storm’s path urged the Machacs to pack up and head even further north.

“We thought well maybe we should do something and get out of here. We’re on wheels, why are we sitting here risking damage, we’re going to be upset if we wake up the day after the hurricane and there’s a lot of damage and we could’ve moved,” said evacuee Eric Machac.

All evacuees, like Plant, were left waiting and watching the storm as it passes through their hometowns.

“I’m in sandbags like sinking in quicksand waiting to see how the radars and projections go and then head back,” Plant said.

Everyone staged in the Walmart parking lot said they plan on returning to their locations south of us as soon as possible.

