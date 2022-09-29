Federal lawsuit filed in Texas over Uvalde school shooting

FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the...
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, July 10, 2022. The Associated Press and other news organizations are suing officials in Uvalde after months of refusal to publicly release records related to the May 2022 shooting at the elementary school.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By The Associated Press and KEN MILLER
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, TX. (AP) - A federal lawsuit has been filed in Del Rio, Texas, against eight entities and three individuals for the May shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde.

The lawsuit was first reported by the San Antonio Express-News.

It was filed Wednesday by one parent whose child was wounded in the shooting and two parents whose children were on campus at the time.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages from the Uvalde school district, the city, law enforcement, a gun manufacturer, three individuals and others.

The defendants either declined comment or did not return messages. Attorneys for the parents say this is the first federal lawsuit related to the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center for Tropical Storm Ian.
Hurricane warning issued for coastal South Carolina
GENERIC — Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Suspect wanted for Valdosta bus stop shooting turns himself in
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Ian
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian storm surge in Florida
People trapped, 2.5 million without power in the wake of Ian

Latest News

An officer from Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms heads to a complex of schools on Fountain Street...
Police: 2 students, 4 school workers shot in Oakland attack
Disorderly baseball fan punches, bites usher at Nationals game
The Tallahassee Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team has been activated to help in...
TFD’s Urban Search and Rescue Team deployed to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian
A jury found Burnette guilty of five of the nine charges against him after a month-long trial.
JT Burnette appeal questions credibility of star witness, arguments reveal claims of prostitution
More than 20 crews of linemen are headed to the Orlando/Kissimmee area to assist in power...
Tallahassee utility crews assisting in Ian recovery