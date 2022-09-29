Football Wednesday Night: FHSAA & GHSA High School Football Highlights (9/28)
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. Due to potential weather, some games were moved to Wednesday. This week’s games include...
Colquitt County vs. Lincoln
Thomas Co. Central vs. Veterans
Cairo vs. Shaw
Monroe vs. Thomasville
North Florida Christian vs. Maclay
