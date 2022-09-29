Football Wednesday Night: FHSAA & GHSA High School Football Highlights (9/28)

WCTV Football Friday Night Colquitt County
WCTV Football Friday Night Colquitt County(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Dominic Miranda and Ryan Kelly
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. Due to potential weather, some games were moved to Wednesday. This week’s games include...

Colquitt County vs. Lincoln

Thomas Co. Central vs. Veterans

Cairo vs. Shaw

Monroe vs. Thomasville

North Florida Christian vs. Maclay

