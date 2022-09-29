FSU offers free football tickets to Floridians displaced by storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University is making tickets to Saturday’s football game available to Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian, according to a press release.

“Floridians can claim up to four tickets courtesy of Florida State Athletics by showing their state of Florida ID at the Dick Howser Ticket Office (baseball stadium) on Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m.” athletics director Michael Alford said in a press release.

“Our thoughts and prayers at this time are with all those impacted by Hurricane Ian,” said the statement.

“We have conducted another operational briefing today and have been in regular communication with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Wake Forest’s administration. As of now, there is no change in plans to host Saturday’s football game with the existing 3:30 p.m. kickoff time.”

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.