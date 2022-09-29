FSU offers free football tickets to Floridians displaced by storm

Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili (9) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the...
Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili (9) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University is making tickets to Saturday’s football game available to Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian, according to a press release.

“Floridians can claim up to four tickets courtesy of Florida State Athletics by showing their state of Florida ID at the Dick Howser Ticket Office (baseball stadium) on Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m.” athletics director Michael Alford said in a press release.

“Our thoughts and prayers at this time are with all those impacted by Hurricane Ian,” said the statement.

“We have conducted another operational briefing today and have been in regular communication with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Wake Forest’s administration. As of now, there is no change in plans to host Saturday’s football game with the existing 3:30 p.m. kickoff time.”

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Hurricane Ian advisory - 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29
Ian becomes a hurricane again
GENERIC — Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Suspect wanted for Valdosta bus stop shooting turns himself in
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Ian
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian storm surge in Florida
People trapped, 2.5 million without power in the wake of Ian

Latest News

The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place to stay and snacks for those...
Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone
Hurricane Ian advisory - 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29
Ian becomes a hurricane again
The Tallahassee Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team has been activated to help in...
TFD’s Urban Search and Rescue Team deployed to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian
A jury found Burnette guilty of five of the nine charges against him after a month-long trial.
JT Burnette appeal questions credibility of star witness, arguments reveal claims of prostitution