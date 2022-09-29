Gadsden commissioner pictured in KKK costume will still be on November ballot

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) – A Gadsden County commissioner appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis last month has now resigned after a picture surfaced showing him dressed in a KKK costume.

Jeffery Moore has also withdrawn from the District 2 county commission race, but his name will still be on the ballot in November.

The Gadsden County Supervisor of Elections Office says ballots were already printed before Moore withdrew from the race. The office tells us the local Republican party has appointed Larry Clayton in Moore’s place. Voters will be notified that any votes for Moore in the District 2 race will now go to Clayton.

The picture, which looks to be from a Halloween party, appears to show Moore dressed in a hooded white robe with a Ku Klux Klan symbol on the chest. He has his arms raised in the air as he smiles at the camera.

Several Gadsden County faith and community leaders are calling on Moore to acknowledge the photo. They’re also asking the Governor to explain his appointment of Moore.

“What happened here is a slap in the face to Gadsden County,” congressman Al Lawson said as the leaders gathered in Quincy Wednesday to speak out. “When I was growing up it was real tough here. It was very segregated and so as a result, we don’t want people to forget about it because there are people that stood firmly for us, many of us to be where we are today,” Lawson said.

“The Ku Klux Klan uniform worn in this photo reflects dark and dangerous times for black folks in Gadsden County and the state of Florida,” Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt said.

“We deserve a response from (the governor) regarding this appointment, “Holt said. “He needs to tell us if this is the type of people and organizations he supports and why Jeffery Moore was selected to sit on our board when Leon County has had a vacant County Commission seat far longer than we had.”

Moore was sworn in as the Gadsden County Commissioner for District 2 on August 2, appointed by Gov. DeSantis after Anthony Viegbiesie retired without completing his term.

Moore resigned suddenly on September 23, writing in a letter to the governor and county leaders that “for personal reasons I am no longer able to continue.”

Moore has said nothing further about his decision, despite outreach by the media. The governor’s office is also not commenting on the picture or Moore’s resignation.

