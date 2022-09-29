How to help those affected by Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you would like to help those affected by Hurricane Ian, here are some resources available:

-The Salvation Army

Visit Give.HelpSalvationArmy.org

Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)

Message and data rates may apply. For more details, go to give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081 Text STORM to 51555

-Florida Disaster Fund

The state’s official private relief fund was “established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster,” according to its website.

You can donate online , send a check, or text “DISASTER” to 20222 to make a $10 donation.

-The Red Cross

The Red Cross says it has helped operate shelters for those evacuating Hurricane Ian. The group is also asking for blood donors.

We will continue to update this list.

You can donate online or text “IAN” to 90999 to make a $10 donation. The group is also asking for blood donors.

