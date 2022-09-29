How to help those affected by Hurricane Ian

In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space...
In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space Station on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. (NASA via AP)(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you would like to help those affected by Hurricane Ian, here are some resources available:

-The Salvation Army

-Florida Disaster Fund

The state’s official private relief fund was “established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster,” according to its website.

  • You can donate online, send a check, or text “DISASTER” to 20222 to make a $10 donation.

-The Red Cross

The Red Cross says it has helped operate shelters for those evacuating Hurricane Ian. The group is also asking for blood donors.

We will continue to update this list.

  • You can donate online or text “IAN” to 90999 to make a $10 donation. The group is also asking for blood donors.

