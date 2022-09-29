Officials: Doctors tried to help Russia in Ukraine war

Anna Gabrielian of Rockville, an anesthesiologist, and her husband Jamie Lee Henry, who was a...
Anna Gabrielian of Rockville, an anesthesiologist, and her husband Jamie Lee Henry, who was a U.S. Army major and internist at Fort Bragg, were charged with trying to help Russia in their war against Ukraine.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A Maryland doctor and her U.S. Army doctor spouse have been charged with trying to help Russia in its war against Ukraine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said Thursday that the couple tried to share medical records with Russia that they thought Moscow could exploit.

The records never made it to Moscow. But federal authorities said they were given to an undercover FBI agent.

The records contained information about several patients, including at least five at Fort Bragg, the U.S. Army base in North Carolina.

Federal authorities identified the doctors as Anna Gabrielian of Rockville. She’s an anesthesiologist who works in Baltimore.

She is married to Jamie Lee Henry, who was a U.S. Army major and internist at Fort Bragg.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

