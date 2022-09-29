Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone

The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place to stay and snacks for those...
The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place to stay and snacks for those escaping the storm.
By Madison Glaser
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tens of thousands of rescue and relief personnel now pouring into the storm zone in the wake of Ian.

Among them are Red Cross volunteers from the Big Bend.

Hundreds of volunteers from all over the U.S. staged here in Tallahasse then they headed south to aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The staging area filled with volunteers is now found empty.

Just a few staff here now, communicating with volunteers who are now on the scene in the hurricane zone.

The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place to stay and snacks for those escaping the storm.

“We’ll probably end up having I heard yesterday 3,200 people supporting this operation, we had 2,000 for Hurricane Michael, and as bad as Hurricane Michael was for us and especially for the people in the panhandle, this one is going to be an even larger operation because it was such a highly populated area that has been affected,” said Red Cross executive director Sharon Carraway.

Just 72 hours after landfall, the organization will transition to post-landfall shelters offering cots and food to those still stranded from the storm.

Anyone looking to donate can head to the American Red Cross website here.

