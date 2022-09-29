Caught on video: Reporter rescues woman from Hurricane Ian floodwaters

Reporter Tony Atkins of WESH 2 News in Orlando rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning. (Source: WESH/CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - People who work in the media are often told to not make themselves part of the story.

This is an exception to the rule.

Reporter Tony Atkins of WESH 2 News in Orlando rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning.

The woman said she was on her way to work as a nurse when she got stuck.

Ian continues its destruction. (CNN/WFTV/WESH/NASA/NAPLES FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT/MARCEL CHARTIER/@TRENTORR40/TMX/TWITTER/@NASHWX/THOMAS PODGORNY/JOHN IVERSON)

Atkins carried her on his back out of the chest-high water.

Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it is still pounding parts of Florida.

The Biden administration has already approved a major disaster declaration for the state.

After Ian eventually passes through Florida, it’s expected to move across Georgia and South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Leon County schools to remain open this week

