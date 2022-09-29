Tallahassee utility crews assisting in Ian recovery

More than 20 crews of linemen are headed to the Orlando/Kissimmee area to assist in power...
More than 20 crews of linemen are headed to the Orlando/Kissimmee area to assist in power restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian.(WCTV)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three line crews from Tallahassee Electric and Gas Utility headed down to the Orlando/Kissimmee area Thursday afternoon to assist in power restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian.

Some 21 linemen and fleet support system crew are headed down to the area to help with rebuilding broken poles, downed wires, back locks, and transmission restorations.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge,” said line crew foreman Michael Rainey. “Our main focus is to do whatever’s expected of us, and whatever utility that we go to will line that out for us.”

In the Kissimmee area, as of Thursday morning, over 2000 people are without power. However, General Manager Tony Guillen said those numbers could fluctuate.

“They’ll put us on rebuilding if there’s any significant damage, any broken poles, wire down any significant work. We’re taking quite a good workforce down,” Guillen said. “That’s what our guys really do well.”

Guillen said the crews plan to be down there for a week or longer there is “much greater damage than we expected.”

“If we’re extending past the two-week period, we’ll swap some crews so our guys can get some rest and we get some fresh help down there,” Guillen said.

The linemen are bringing all of their tools, spare materials, and items like installers or cross-arms to help with restoration efforts.

“There’s a large contingent of guys, so they’ve got their luggage, equipment, and uniforms,” Guillen said. “We’ll also take down some snacks and food so that we’re somewhat self-sufficient.”

Guillen said Tallahassee had not seen any outages at this time from downed trees in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In anticipation of damage, however, Guillen said they were able to secure “quite a bit” of mutual aid to help and has now directed those crews to release to the areas they’re going down to assist.

“Our state agency has secured about 600 linemen and workers to come from as far away as Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas as well as crews that are freeing up in Florida now,” Guillen said.

Rainey will be leading a crew of five linemen that will be conducting assessments and transitioning to power restorations.

“We’re looking forward to getting on as many customers as we can in the shortest amount of time possible,” Rainey said.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center for Tropical Storm Ian.
Hurricane warning issued for coastal South Carolina
GENERIC — Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Suspect wanted for Valdosta bus stop shooting turns himself in
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Ian
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian storm surge in Florida
People trapped, 2.5 million without power in the wake of Ian

Latest News

The Tallahassee Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team has been activated to help in...
TFD’s Urban Search and Rescue Team deployed to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian
A jury found Burnette guilty of five of the nine charges against him after a month-long trial.
JT Burnette appeal questions credibility of star witness, arguments reveal claims of prostitution
Vehicles sit in flood water at the Palm Isle apartments in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian,...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center for Tropical Storm Ian.
Hurricane warning issued for coastal South Carolina