TFD’s Urban Search and Rescue Team deployed to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team has been activated to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The 25-member team was called up early Thursday morning and is now on the ground helping with rescue operations in Lee County, one of the counties hardest hit by the Category 4 storm.

We talked with team members Wednesday as they packed up the gear, water rescue equipment, and supplies for a ten-day mission.

Battalion Chief Jarvis Bedford said the team - called Task Force 7 - has to be completely self-sufficient during the deployment.

”That’s food, shelter, showers. You name it. So, a lot of the stuff is there for us to sleep and where we conduct our business during the day,” Bedford said. “Then the rest of the stuff is what we’ll utilize in our rescue efforts.”

The team traveled to Lake City Wednesday afternoon and received a call early Thursday morning to head south to Lee County.

We are hoping to share more information about where they are and the work they are doing in the days ahead.

