Franklin County Sheriff’s Office collecting donations to ship to SW Florida

Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic destruction in Florida.
Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic destruction in Florida.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the Forgotten Coast community can step up and donate truckloads of supplies for a community in need of major help.

Sheriff A.J. Smith told WCTV his community “got lucky” this time around, after Hurricane Ian slammed into SW Florida, impacting millions of lives.

FCSO has set up several collection sites across Franklin County. Sheriff Smith says the hope is to leave with a Semi full of toiletries, water, non-perishables, etc., by early next week.

“We know how hard it is when a hurricane hits,” sheriff Smith said.

“You are working 24 hours a day. You’re trying to make everybody’s life better and it’s tough, physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

Here’s the list of drop off sites:

  • Ace’s Hardware, Carabelle
  • Taylor Do it Best Building Supply, Eastpoint
  • High Five Dive Bar, Apalachicola
  • Waterfront Park
  • Ace Hardware, Apalachicola

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Hurricane Ian advisory - 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29
Ian becomes a hurricane again
GENERIC — Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Suspect wanted for Valdosta bus stop shooting turns himself in
Hurricane Ian storm surge in Florida
People trapped, 2.5 million without power in the wake of Ian
Community frustrated after KKK photo surfaces appearing to be Gadsden County Commissioner...
Community frustrated after KKK photo surfaces appearing to be Gadsden Co. Commissioner

Latest News

Hurricane Ian advisory - 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29
Ian becomes a hurricane again
What's Brewing? Sept. 29, 2022
What’s Brewing? Sept. 29, 2022
Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at press conference in Live Oak
DeSantis eyes Ian damage, death toll at 12