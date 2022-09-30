Franklin County Sheriff’s Office collecting donations to ship to SW Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the Forgotten Coast community can step up and donate truckloads of supplies for a community in need of major help.

Sheriff A.J. Smith told WCTV his community “got lucky” this time around, after Hurricane Ian slammed into SW Florida, impacting millions of lives.

FCSO has set up several collection sites across Franklin County. Sheriff Smith says the hope is to leave with a Semi full of toiletries, water, non-perishables, etc., by early next week.

“We know how hard it is when a hurricane hits,” sheriff Smith said.

“You are working 24 hours a day. You’re trying to make everybody’s life better and it’s tough, physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

Here’s the list of drop off sites:

Ace’s Hardware, Carabelle

Taylor Do it Best Building Supply, Eastpoint

High Five Dive Bar, Apalachicola

Waterfront Park

Ace Hardware, Apalachicola

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.