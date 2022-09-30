FSU player raising money for Hurricane Ian relief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A lot of us, seeing Hurricane Ian’s destruction, are looking for ways to help and many of us have personal connections to communities in Southwest Florida and that includes FSU football star, Dillon Gibbons.

His ‘Big Man, Big Heart’ nonprofit is now raising money for storm survivors.

At last check, Dillon Gibbons has brought in more than $20,000 and that’s just in one day.

Dillon shared photos with WCTV of his family and friends in the Fort Myers area, a place he said he visited often while growing up in Central Florida.

Gibbons’ fellow players Jordan Travis and Malakai Menzer are joining with his Big Man, Big Heart group to help.

Gibbons and his friends hope to raise at least $200,000 to distribute directly to people affected by the storm in the Fort Meyers area.

For more information go to the link for the GoFundMe page here.

To donate through the non-profit, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.