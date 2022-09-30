Joe Bullard being inducted in the National Black Radio Hall of Fame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee radio great Joe Bullard thanked his listeners at 96.1 jamz on Friday, that as he gets ready to head to St. Louis for induction into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame.

Joe has been working in radio since the 1960′s, while his career started in Jacksonville and took him to Orlando as well but he found his forever home in Tallahassee.

His stint in Orlando came from a radio competition asking listeners to make recommendations in 25 words or less, and he responded in four words by saying, “to play better music.”

From that, he became jock of the week, then jock of the month and he said the rest is history.

Joe said every day he gets to live out his dream.

“Being able to be touchable, approachable, at the same time picking up the phone and talking to the listeners make the difference,” Bullard said.

In addition to his work with 96.1 Jamz, Joe is also the longtime voice of FAMU’s Marching 100.

Joe will catch his flight for St. Louis this Sunday. He’ll be inducted into the Black Radio Hall of Fame in a ceremony Monday evening.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.