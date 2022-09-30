Leon County supervisor of elections sends out mail ballots for 2022 General Election

By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Supervisor of Elections for Leon County, Mark S. Earley, announced the mailing of Vote-by-Mail ballots for the 2022 General Election.

“Over the course of the next week, my office will mail out over 63,000 Vote-by-Mail ballots to Leon County voters,” said Supervisor Earley. “In addition, we have already sent out over 1,200 ballots to military and overseas voters so they have extra time to receive and return their ballot.”

Voters who have already requested a Vote-by-Mail ballot can expect delivery of their ballot next week. If a voter has not yet requested a Vote-by-Mail ballot, there is still time to do so.

Voters can request to be mailed a ballot for the General Election until October 29th, 10 days before Election Day. Mail ballot requests can be made online at LeonVotes.gov by clicking “Vote-by-Mail,” or by calling the Elections Office at (850) 606-8683, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vote-by-Mail ballots must be returned to the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 8th, with a limited 10-day extension for ballots from overseas voters. The United States Postal Service recommends that voters mail their ballots at least one week before Election Day.

Alternatively, ballots can be dropped off at any Early Voting site during voting hours in a secure ballot intake station (also known as a drop box), or at the Elections Office at 2990-1 Apalachee Parkway during regular business hours, with extended hours on Election Day.

Voted ballots must be returned in the green envelope, with the voter’s signature and date signed. Voters with questions are encouraged to contact the Supervisor of Elections Office by email at Vote@LeonVotes.gov, or by phone at (850) 606-8683, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

