Local residents react to empty bay at St. Marks Lighthouse

By Staci Inez
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. MARKS, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of residents and evacuees came to visit the Apalachee Bay at the St. Marks Lighthouse to see an empty shore - the result of Hurricane Ian.

“A lot of shock and a lot of wonder,” said nine-year old Nikoli Lachapelle. He said he was surprised to see how powerful the storm was in pulling the water away from shore.

People brought their dogs to play fetch in the bay and walked along the old pier, as there was no surrounding water.

“I mean I’ve seen it kind of receding before, but never this far,” said Tricia Ellton. “I haven’t quite taken it in yet, but it is beautiful.”

Wildlife officials said the water being sucked out came from the way Hurricane Ian was turning in combination with the direction of the wind. By the end of the day, much of the water had returned to the bay.

