Mission 850 springing into action to help Hurricane Ian victims

Panhandle based Mission 850 organizes volunteer groups and ships them off to the aftermath of disasters. They're planning the same for Ian.(For WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Ian left a path of devastation in its wake. Millions of Floridians have been impacted. The recovery will likely take years.

Mission 850 is a group familiar with the pain a major hurricane can bring. Formed in Tallahassee in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, Mission 850 forms volunteer groups and sends them into the aftermath of a disaster.

The group now operates in Panama City, where the rebuild from Michael continues four years later.

Mission Coordinator Dot Wagner said the horror is still fresh for so many in Florida.

“The reality is sinking in, and they’re shocked. But as a community, you just start taking care of each other,” she said.

“It’s hard to explain what it’s like to lose everything, for 80 percent of the homes to be damaged, for doctors’ offices, dentists’ offices, and grocery stores, and gas stations, and tire stations. Everything has to be rebuilt.”

Mission 850′s website allows interested volunteers to sign up, or others to donate to the cause. Victims of Ian can also use the site to sign up for help.

