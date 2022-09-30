Overnight fire causes warehouse to collapse in Gadsden County

A two-alarm fire broke out overnight in Gadsden County, according to the fire chief in Gretna.
A two-alarm fire broke out overnight in Gadsden County, according to the fire chief in Gretna.(wctv)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-alarm fire broke out overnight in Gadsden County, according to the fire chief in Gretna.

Crews were called out to a warehouse fire in the 18000 block of Highway 90 at 12:45 Friday morning. When crews arrived at the scene, the entire building collapsed. No injuries have been reported.

WCTV was informed that nine fire departments in total responded to the fire, and the fire is out now. We’ll continue to follow this story and provide more information when we know more. The state fire marshal is now investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center for Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian approaches the Carolina coastline
Community frustrated after KKK photo surfaces appearing to be Gadsden County Commissioner...
Community frustrated after KKK photo surfaces appearing to be Gadsden Co. Commissioner
Hurricane Ian storm surge in Florida
People trapped, 2.5 million without power in the wake of Ian
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Ian
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Hurricane Ian

Latest News

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center for Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian approaches the Carolina coastline
Panhandle based Mission 850 organizes volunteer groups and ships them off to the aftermath of...
Mission 850 springing into action to help Hurricane Ian victims
Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic destruction in Florida.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office collecting donations to ship to SW Florida
What's Brewing? Sept. 29, 2022
What’s Brewing? Sept. 29, 2022