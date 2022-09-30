Overnight fire causes warehouse to collapse in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-alarm fire broke out overnight in Gadsden County, according to the fire chief in Gretna.

Crews were called out to a warehouse fire in the 18000 block of Highway 90 at 12:45 Friday morning. When crews arrived at the scene, the entire building collapsed. No injuries have been reported.

WCTV was informed that nine fire departments in total responded to the fire, and the fire is out now. We’ll continue to follow this story and provide more information when we know more. The state fire marshal is now investigating.

