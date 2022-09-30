Wild Adventures offering free admissions to Florida evacuees

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures Theme Park announced that it will be offering free admission to those displaced by Hurricane Ian this Saturday and Sunday.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by Hurricane Ian, and we understand there is so much waiting and worrying for those affected by the storm,” said Jon Vigue, Wild Adventure vice president and general manager. “We want to provide an opportunity for those who have taken shelter in our community to step away and have a few hours of fun at Wild Adventures.”

Anyone who has been displaced by Hurricane Ian will be given free park admission on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 with a valid ID or proof of residency from Florida counties under mandatory evacuation.

A list of counties under evacuation orders can be found here.

The second annual Great Pumpkin LumiNight event has already started at the park.

For more information about free admission for Hurricane Ian evacuees, Great Pumpkin LumiNights and The Pumpkin Spice Festival, please visit WildAdventures.com.

