Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 1

Saturday morning felt more like fall, but will it stick around? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Saturday morning temperatures brought a feeling of fall as most locations were in the 50s as drier air remained over the area. A northwesterly flow will maintain that dry air advection at the surface, and dry air aloft will remain camped out over the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will mainly be in the mid to upper 80s with a Sunday morning low in the 50s (inland). Rain chances will remain near zero.

The weather pattern will remain quiet into the new work week with drier air aloft expected to help keep rain odds near zero. Highs will be in the 80s with lows mainly near 60.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-alarm fire broke out overnight in Gadsden County, according to the fire chief in Gretna.
Overnight fire causes warehouse to collapse in Gadsden County
The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian barrels into the Carolina coastline
U.S. Coast Guard videos released Friday show crews airlifting people to safety. Video/ Photo...
Search for Hurricane Ian survivors continues, hundreds already rescued
Local residents react to empty bay at St. Marks Lighthouse
Local residents react to empty bay at St. Marks Lighthouse

Latest News

Saturday morning felt more like fall, but will it stick around? Meteorologist Charles Roop has...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 1
Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: Sept. 30, 2022
Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: Sept. 30, 2022
The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian barrels into the Carolina coastline
While we enjoy the cool blue skies this weekend, South Carolina braces for a second landfall...
Rob’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Friday, Sept. 30