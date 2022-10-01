Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Saturday morning temperatures brought a feeling of fall as most locations were in the 50s as drier air remained over the area. A northwesterly flow will maintain that dry air advection at the surface, and dry air aloft will remain camped out over the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will mainly be in the mid to upper 80s with a Sunday morning low in the 50s (inland). Rain chances will remain near zero.

The weather pattern will remain quiet into the new work week with drier air aloft expected to help keep rain odds near zero. Highs will be in the 80s with lows mainly near 60.

