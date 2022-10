TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include...

Liberty Co vs Sneads

Rickards vs Wakulla

Mosley vs Chiles

Harvester Christian vs Grace Christian

Sumter County vs Cook

Jeff Davis vs Berrien

