Capital Area Red Cross chapter called up to help feed Ian victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As communities across Florida continue the long road to recovery following Hurricane Ian, the Capital Area Red Cross chapter is stepping up to aid in the effort.

The Tallahassee-based chapter was called up Sunday to send a mobile feeding unit to St. Johns County. It left around 11 a.m.

According to Executive Director Sharon Carraway, two people are deployed with the Emergency Response Vehicle for up to two weeks. Food and emergency supplies will be distributed out of it.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross is still working on driving box trucks down to Orlando that will be used to get additional supplies to those affected. They have about 15 trucks waiting to ship out once roads open up.

Twenty box trucks have already been sent down to affected communities, and over 1,000 volunteers are on the ground with more to come.

