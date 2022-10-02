Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday morning was a near-carbon-copy of Saturday morning with temperatures in the 50s in most Big Bend and South Georgia locations. Temperatures will warm up again in the afternoon to the mid 80s to near 90, but the dry air will make it feel comfortable.

The pattern is not anticipated to shift much for the new work week. The mid- to upper-level trough of low pressure that was over New England over the weekend will more-or-less remain for most of the week but amplify again Friday into next Saturday. Concurrently, a cold front may move into the area next Saturday. So far, guidance models haven’t hinted at much moisture and lift; therefore, rain odds will be on the very low side.

Tropics

The National Hurricane Center was watching two tropical waves for potential development over the next five days. A more vigorous wave that was several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands Sunday morning has a 20% chance of development over the next five days. Long-range ensemble models have not done much with this wave, but it will be monitored as the wave will move towards the Caribbean Sea.

Another wave closer to the coast of Africa will have a higher chance of development, but it is forecast to make a northwesterly turn.

Both waves will be monitored over the next few days.

