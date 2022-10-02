Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 2

The beautiful fall feeling will remain for the rest of the weekend, but what about the new work week? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday morning was a near-carbon-copy of Saturday morning with temperatures in the 50s in most Big Bend and South Georgia locations. Temperatures will warm up again in the afternoon to the mid 80s to near 90, but the dry air will make it feel comfortable.

The pattern is not anticipated to shift much for the new work week. The mid- to upper-level trough of low pressure that was over New England over the weekend will more-or-less remain for most of the week but amplify again Friday into next Saturday. Concurrently, a cold front may move into the area next Saturday. So far, guidance models haven’t hinted at much moisture and lift; therefore, rain odds will be on the very low side.

Tropics

The National Hurricane Center was watching two tropical waves for potential development over the next five days. A more vigorous wave that was several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands Sunday morning has a 20% chance of development over the next five days. Long-range ensemble models have not done much with this wave, but it will be monitored as the wave will move towards the Caribbean Sea.

Another wave closer to the coast of Africa will have a higher chance of development, but it is forecast to make a northwesterly turn.

Both waves will be monitored over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local residents react to empty bay at St. Marks Lighthouse
Local residents react to empty bay at St. Marks Lighthouse
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
A two-alarm fire broke out overnight in Gadsden County, according to the fire chief in Gretna.
Overnight fire causes warehouse to collapse in Gadsden County
U.S. Coast Guard videos released Friday show crews airlifting people to safety. Video/ Photo...
Search for Hurricane Ian survivors continues, hundreds already rescued
FSU player raising money for Hurricane Ian relief
FSU player raising money for Hurricane Ian relief

Latest News

The beautiful fall feeling will remain for the rest of the weekend, but what about the new work...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 2
Saturday morning felt more like fall, but will it stick around? Meteorologist Charles Roop has...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 1
Saturday morning felt more like fall, but will it stick around? Meteorologist Charles Roop has...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 1
Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: Sept. 30, 2022
Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: Sept. 30, 2022