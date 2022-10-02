Florida A&M rolls to 34-7 win over Mississippi Valley State

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Moussa threw two touchdown passes to Xavier Smith and Florida A&M dominated the final three quarters in a 34-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Moussa passed to Smith for a 2-yard score and a 7-0 lead, capping a 10-play, 71-yard drive on the opening possession of the game for Florida A&M (3-2, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Mississippi Valley State (0-5, 0-2) pulled even late in the first quarter when Jamari Jones fired an 83-yard scoring strike to Cobie Bates.

It was all Rattlers from there.

Terrell Jennings’ 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter put Florida A&M up 14-7. Jaylen McCloud scored on a 7-yard run in the third quarter. Moussa and Smith teamed up for a 9-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and Jose Romo-Martinez kicked a 37-yard field goal as the Rattlers closed out the game on a 26-0 run.

Moussa completed 26 of 45 passes for 291 yards for Florida A&M. Smith finished with 13 catches for 128 yards.

Jones completed 12 of 19 passes for 139 yards for the Delta Devils. Bates accounted for 105 of those yards on three receptions.

