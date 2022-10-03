Barbara McGarrah Noon Cooking Segment: Barb’s Brittle Pecan Pie

Barbara McGarrah Noon Cooking Segment: Barb’s Brittle Pecan Pie
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Barbara McGarrah joined the WCTV cooking segment at noon to show her “Barb’s Brittle Pecan Pie” recipe.

Barb’s Brittle Pecan Pie

Ingredients

1 (9-inch) unbaked pie crust, deep-dish

4 large eggs¾ cup light corn syrup

¼ cup light brown sugar¼ cup butter, melted

¾ cup chopped Barb’s Brittle Pralines, melted

2 teaspoon vanilla¼ teaspoon salt1 cup chopped pecans

1 cup whole pecans

Barb’s Brittle Virginilla Ice Cream (Optional)

Barb’s Brittle bits, Crushed (Optional)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Spread the chopped pecans over the bottom of the pie crust.

2. In a medium bowl whisk the eggs until lightly beaten. Set Aside.

3. In a large bowl whisk together the light corn syrup, light brown sugar, melted butter, melted pralines, vanilla and salt.

4. Whisk the eggs into the corn syrup mixture until completely combined.

5. Pour the filling over the chopped pecans and spread evenly. Arrange the remaining pecans in a decorative pattern on top of the filling.

6. Bake for about 30 minutes or until the crust is golden brown. Cover with foil and bake for another 10-15 minutes or until the filling is set.

7. Remove the pie from the oven and allow to cool on a wire rack.

8. Serve with Barb’s Brittle Virginilla Ice Cream and top with brittle bits.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Police lights by night
Saturday morning homicide investigation underway in Valdosta
Square Mug Cafe
Customers rally around Square Mug Cafe as business struggles to stay open
Local residents react to empty bay at St. Marks Lighthouse
Local residents react to empty bay at St. Marks Lighthouse
The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of...
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues

Latest News

Candidates for Florida Senate District 3 debate in Tallahassee.
State senate candidates Ausley and Simon debate five weeks before midterm election
gas tax extension
Kemp extends suspension of gas tax until Nov. 11
Tallahassee man enters plea in cruelty case involving 150 animals
Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the...
Judge rejects challenge to so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill