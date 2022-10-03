Barbara McGarrah Noon Cooking Segment: Barb’s Brittle Pecan Pie

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Barbara McGarrah joined the WCTV cooking segment at noon to show her “Barb’s Brittle Pecan Pie” recipe.

Barb’s Brittle Pecan Pie

Ingredients

1 (9-inch) unbaked pie crust, deep-dish

4 large eggs¾ cup light corn syrup

¼ cup light brown sugar¼ cup butter, melted

¾ cup chopped Barb’s Brittle Pralines, melted

2 teaspoon vanilla¼ teaspoon salt1 cup chopped pecans

1 cup whole pecans

Barb’s Brittle Virginilla Ice Cream (Optional)

Barb’s Brittle bits, Crushed (Optional)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Spread the chopped pecans over the bottom of the pie crust.

2. In a medium bowl whisk the eggs until lightly beaten. Set Aside.

3. In a large bowl whisk together the light corn syrup, light brown sugar, melted butter, melted pralines, vanilla and salt.

4. Whisk the eggs into the corn syrup mixture until completely combined.

5. Pour the filling over the chopped pecans and spread evenly. Arrange the remaining pecans in a decorative pattern on top of the filling.

6. Bake for about 30 minutes or until the crust is golden brown. Cover with foil and bake for another 10-15 minutes or until the filling is set.

7. Remove the pie from the oven and allow to cool on a wire rack.

8. Serve with Barb’s Brittle Virginilla Ice Cream and top with brittle bits.

