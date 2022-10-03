Florida State Parks partners with Florida Park Service Rangers on Hurricane Ian Relief Assistance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Parks Foundation announced their $50,000 relief fund partnership with Florida Park Service Rangers on Monday. The relief fund will provide immediate financial assistance to Florida State Park Service staff and volunteers who have endured hardships as a result of the storm.

According to the Florida State Parks Foundation’s press release, affected employees and volunteers can apply for up to $1,000 in relief funds through the Rangers Association’s James A. Cook Humanitarian Relief Fund Application Form. In more urgent cases, multiple grants have been made available to employees.

Within 24 hours of submission, The Ranger Association will be reviewing and evaluating all requests.

The financial assistance provided through these funds will not replace other forms of disaster relief and will instead help with immediate relief until other aid becomes available.

“Our top-notch Florida Park Service employees and volunteers are devoted to protecting our precious natural resources while helping visitors enjoy treasured state park experiences,” said Tammy Gustafson, Florida State Parks Foundation President. “With so many of our committed state park staff personally impacted by Hurricane Ian, we are honored to serve and assist those who serve our state parks.”

Florida State Parks welcomes any amount donations from the public here for Hurricane Ian recovery.

“We are grateful that the Florida State Parks Foundation and Florida Park Service Ranger Association have offered to help our many impacted staff so quickly after Hurricane Ian,” said Chuck Hatcher, director of Florida State Parks. “Park rangers are a special group of people who devote their lives to their parks and their communities, and we will rally around them as much as possible during this challenging time.”

“Our guiding mission is to provide support to Florida Park Service staff, and we have been honored to offer financial support through our humanitarian relief fund since 1994,” added Donald Forgione, Florida Park Service Ranger Association President. “Hurricane Ian has wreaked extensive havoc and we are ready to offer quick assistance to these staff – our neighbors and friends – that helps them get back on their feet.”

Established in 1989, the Florida Park Service Ranger Association supports Florida State Park Rangers and their families by providing emergency grants, education scholarships, and esprit de corps.

The Florida State Parks Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.