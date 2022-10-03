Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: Oct. 3, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

Mild, dry fall weather continued today and will all week. The only noticeable change will be afternoon temps getting warmer, in the mid to upper 80s by the end of the workweek. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

The tropics are mostly quiet. There are a couple of disturbances way out in the Atlantic. No threat at all to the U.S. for at least the next 10 days, if at all.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.