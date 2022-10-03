Tallahassee man enters plea in cruelty case involving 150 animals

Published: Oct. 3, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man facing dozens of felony animal cruelty charges entered a no contest plea Monday to misdemeanor charges instead.

Marion Harmon was arrested in June 2021 after deputies found more than 150 animals on his Capitola Road property. Some of them were emaciated and more than a dozen of them were dead, according to LCSO.

Harmon entered a plea in a Leon County courtroom to five misdemeanor counts and was sentenced to five years probation.  He agreed not to own any animals during that time.

Several of the animals rescued from Harmon’s property were taken in by local farms, ranches and rescues.

Two of the animals recovered--a mule and a donkey--are still staying at Triple R Horse Rescue in Leon County.

David Bruns with Triple R Horse Rescue says the donkey is doing well, but that the mule is severely traumatized and may never trust humans again.

